LPG vendor held for stealing over 60 cylinders

An LPG gas vendor was arrested allegedly after he made away with over 60 cylinders from an agency in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. Police said the vendor had some payment issues with the gas agency owner.

The accused, Govind Singh, is a resident of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, they said. "The manager of the gas agency lodged a complaint on October 16 at Malviya Nagar police station, alleging that the vendor, Singh, ran away with 61 LPG cylinders," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A raid was conducted at the native place of Singh in Bharatpur. His son led police to his rented accommodation at Khanpur in Delhi. On Tuesday, Singh was arrested and the cylinders were recovered from another rented premises of the accused, police said..