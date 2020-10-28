Left Menu
Kin ransack Navi Mumbai civic hospital after patient's death

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Angry over the death of an HIV positive patient, his relatives allegedly ransacked a civic- run hospital in Navi Mumbai, where he was admitted, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night and some persons have been detained in this connection, police said.

"The 28-year-old HIV positive patient was brought to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Hospital at Vashi late on Tuesday night. He was brought in a critical condition and died within two hours of the admission," Navi Mumbai civic body's Additional Municipal Commissioner of Sanjay Kakade said. "Following his death, his irate relatives damaged the furniture and some equipment in the hospital. They also abused doctors and other staff," he alleged.

Kakade said the hospital has lodged a police complaint against those involved in vandalism. An official of Vashi police station said a probe is being conducted into the incident and some persons have been detained.

