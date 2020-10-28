Gold smuggling case: Sivasankar brought to ED's office in Kochi for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday brought M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, to its office in Kochi after taking him into custody in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. The Customs department officials also reached the ED's office here to interrogate Sivasankar.

Notably, Youth Congress workers had conducted a protest just ahead of his arrival at the ED office here. They were forcefully removed by the police. Earlier in the day, Sivasankar was taken into custody in the case by the ED from the Ayurveda hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was admitted.

The Kerala High Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sivasankar in cases registered by the ED and the Customs department in connection with the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels. The case, which is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)