Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.45 PM.

LGM2 KL-HC-GOLD-SIVASANKAR Kerala HC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case Kochi: The Kerala High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, facing theEnforcement Directorate and Customs probe in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:04 IST
Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, facing probe in the Kerala gold smuggling case, was taken into custody by the ED from a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, with the opposition mounting pressure on CM Pinarayi Vijayan demanding his resignation over the matter. MES3 KA-VIRUS-REPORTS 2 health workers issue false COVID-19 test reports; sacked Bengaluru: A lab technician and an ASHA (accredited social health activist) worker have been dismissed for allegedly issuing false coronavirus test reports by collecting money, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said.

MES2 TN-BIOPIC-DIRECTOR Tamil cinema director Seenu Ramasamy claims threat to life Chennai: In what seems to be a fallout of the controversy over Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic '800', Tamil cinema director Seenu Ramasamy on Wednesday alleged that he was receiving threats and appealed to Chief Minister K Palaniswami for help.

