Raj: Police constable held for graft

A policeman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe from a woman for diluting a case against her in Banswara district. The accused head constable, Shankar Lal, was posted at Bhairupchhad police chowki under Kushalgarh Police Station and had demanded the bribe from Kika Maida, against whom an FIR in a land dispute was registered.

Maida had lodged a case against her father, Rakesh and others for thrashing her over a land related issue. Her father too had lodged a cross FIR against her and others and the matter was being investigated by Lal. The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the woman for removing certain sections of IPC from the complaint lodged against her. He took Rs 5000 at the time of verification of the complaint on Monday and was caught while taking the remaining amount of Rs 15,000 on Wednesday by a team of anti-corruption bureau. Lal was arrested under the prevention of corruption act.