15-yr-old girl raped in UP's Barabanki

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl went out for some work, they said.

Upon hearing the screams of the girl, locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused, identified as Punna alias Rakesh (38). Later, they handed him over to police, SHO Manoj Sharma said. The minor was sent for a medical examination and an FIR was registered in the matter against the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, Sharma added.