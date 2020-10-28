Left Menu
NCB seizes contraband hidden in courier shipment in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai unit seized 580 gm of a leafy substance suspected to be ganja from the shipment of a prominent courier company, an official said on Wednesday. As this was an unclaimed seizure, no arrest has been made in this case so far, he said, adding the NCB's probe is underway.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:47 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai unit seized 580 gm of a leafy substance suspected to be ganja from the shipment of a prominent courier company, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a specific information, the Mumbai unit led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday seized the contraband, which was concealed in a submersible bore water pump, headed from Karnataka to Qatar via Mumbai, the official said.

The material inside the casing of the pump was taken out and contraband was kept inside it, wrapped in an aluminium foil with a copper wire around it to avoid detection during screening, he said. As this was an unclaimed seizure, no arrest has been made in this case so far, he said, adding the NCB's probe is underway.

