3 men held for robbing jeweller in J&K's Kishtwar
The jeweller Sajid Ali Zergar, a resident of Hidyal village in Kishtwar, lodged a complaint on Tuesday alleging that he was deceived by some people on the pretext of selling him gold at cheap rates in Drabshalla last week, a police spokesman said. On reaching Drabshalla, Zergar said he was asked to move to some abandoned place near Kandini but sensing a “honey trap” tried to move back towards Kishtwar when he got waylaid by the accused and was looted of Rs 5 lakh that he had with him.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:48 IST
Three people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly looting a jeweller of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of a business deal in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The jeweller Sajid Ali Zergar, a resident of Hidyal village in Kishtwar, lodged a complaint on Tuesday alleging that he was deceived by some people on the pretext of selling him gold at cheap rates in Drabshalla last week, a police spokesman said.
On reaching Drabshalla, Zergar said he was asked to move to some abandoned place near Kandini but sensing a “honey trap” tried to move back towards Kishtwar when he got waylaid by the accused and was looted of Rs 5 lakh that he had with him. The spokesman said a case was registered and a special team formed which solved the case within 24 hours by arresting all the three accused – Khalid Kotwal of Hidyal, Yaseen Wahid and Muzamil Shabir, both residents of Bhaderwah.
An amount of Rs 3 lakh was also recovered from them, he said..
