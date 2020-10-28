Left Menu
One held for involvement in man's killing in West Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:37 IST
A 44-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of another man in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area, police said on Wednesday. The video of the incident went viral on social media, where a man in a yellow t-shirt is seen firing at one Vikas Mehta. Thereafter, he takes out a mobile phone from his trouser, clicks a picture of the deceased and flees the spot.

The arrested man has been identified as Pawan Gahlot, a resident of Nawada village, the police said. On October 22, police received information regarding the incident at 55 Foota Road, Nawada Housing Complex, Uttam Nagar.

According to the police, Pawan's brother Praveen was killed by one Vikas Dalal in May, 2019. However, Dalal was also killed in a police encounter last year. Dalal and Mehta were the members of the Pradeep Solanki gang. Therefore, Pawan suspected Mehta's involvement in the conspiracy to kill his brother and wanted to take revenge on him, a senior police officer said.

On October 22, Mehta and one Puneet Yadav were present at 55 Foota Road, Nawada Housing Complex. Pawan came there and asked them to come to his office. They went to Pawan's office and stayed there for about half an hour, the officer said. When Yadav and Mehta went back to 55 Foota Road, Pawan's son Kamal Gahlot came there and fired at Mehta, the police said.

"Raids were conducted at the hideouts of the accused father-son duo. Later, on the basis of secret information, Pawan was arrested from the Mohan Garden area," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) R P Meena said. During interrogation, Pawan said his brother used to tell him that Mehta could harm him, so he always suspected the latter's involvement in his brother's killing, the police said.

On the day of the incident, when he saw Mehta, he hatched a plan and informed his son through his servant's phone about Mehta's presence in the area. His son came there and killed Mehta, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to arrest Kamal..

