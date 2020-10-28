Meghalaya Police registers case against man for Facebook posts

Meghalaya police has registered a case against a man named Vicky Dey for his alleged Facebook posts against the people of the indigenous community, a senior officer said on Wednesday. The police has also issued a look-out notice for Dey and have also requested Facebook to take down the account of Dey for posting objectionable posts, the officer said.

"Following information from certain quarters that the said person is outside the state of Meghalaya, a look out notice has been sent to the concerned authorities for detaining the person for necessary action," East Khasi Hills district police chief, Sylvester Nongtnger said. According to the SP, Dey has been allegedly posting videos/posts on Facebook with the intention to promote enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race.

A case has been registered against Dey at Lumdiengjri police under various sections of IPC, the SP added..