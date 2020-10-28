Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Turkey hits at "Crusades" against Islam in cartoons row with France

Furthering Turkish anger, Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon on its cover showing Erdogan sitting in a white t-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink and lifting the skirt of a woman wearing an Islamic hijab to reveal her naked bottom. Turkish officials said Ankara would take legal and diplomatic steps in response to the caricature, calling it a "disgusting effort" to "spread its cultural racism and hatred".

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 23:43 IST
WRAPUP 3-Turkey hits at "Crusades" against Islam in cartoons row with France

Turkey's president said on Wednesday that Western countries mocking Islam wanted to "relaunch the Crusades", heightening a confrontation with France over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad that have stirred anger in Muslim-majority countries. In a speech to lawmakers of his AK Party in parliament, President Tayyip Erdogan said that standing against attacks on the Prophet was "an issue of honour for us", suggesting Ankara may be digging in for a prolonged standoff.

The row with France flared after a French teacher who showed pupils cartoons of the Prophet published in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo was beheaded in France this month. The caricatures are considered blasphemous by Muslims. In a sign of spreading anger at France's defence of the right to publish the cartoons, demonstrators denounced France in street protests in several Muslim-majority countries.

"France down, it insulted our Prophet," protesters shouted in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Furthering Turkish anger, Charlie Hebdo published a cartoon on its cover showing Erdogan sitting in a white t-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink and lifting the skirt of a woman wearing an Islamic hijab to reveal her naked bottom.

Turkish officials said Ankara would take legal and diplomatic steps in response to the caricature, calling it a "disgusting effort" to "spread its cultural racism and hatred". The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the charge d'affaires at the French embassy over the magazine cover.

Erdogan said he had not seen the caricature "because I consider it wrong to even look at these immoral publications" and that his anger was over disrespect towards the Prophet rather than the "disgusting attack directed at me". The West was "once again headed to a period of barbarity", he said, describing colonial powers as "murderers" for their record in Africa and the Middle East.

"They literally want to relaunch the Crusades. Since the Crusades, the seeds of evil and hatred have started falling on these (Muslim) lands and that's when peace was disrupted." The French government, backed by many citizens, saw the Oct. 16 knife attack - in which a man of Chechen origin beheaded Samuel Paty, a teacher who had shown pupils cartoons of the Prophet in a civics lesson - as an attack on freedom of speech.

Macron has said he would redouble efforts to stop conservative Islamic beliefs subverting French values. Turkish state media said Turkish prosecutors had launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo's executives. Turkey's Communications Directorate said the battle against "these rude, ill-intentioned and insulting steps" would continue to the end.

PROTESTS WIDEN TO SOMALIA, MALI Erdogan sharply criticised Macron at the weekend, saying the French leader needed a mental health check, prompting France to recall its ambassador from Ankara. On Monday, Erdogan urged a boycott of French products.

France's foreign ministry on Tuesday issued safety advice to French citizens in Indonesia, Turkey, Bangladesh, Iraq and Mauritania, advising them to exercise caution. They were told to stay away from any protests over the cartoons and avoid any public gatherings. In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said freedom of expression should stop if it offended more than 1.5 billion people.

The Grand Imam of Egypt's al-Azhar university, one of the world's most eminent seats of Sunni Muslim learning, urged the international community to criminalise "anti-Muslim" actions. In the Somali capital Mogadishu, hundreds of mostly youthful demonstrators gathered at a busy junction leading to the airport, chanting anti-French slogans and burning French flags. They were responding to calls by clerics to come out and condemn France and boycott French products.

"We are going to use our muscles to defend Islam," a middle-aged man, Mohamed Ahmed, who was at the demonstration, told Reuters when asked why he was participating. "We ask people to burn every product of France they come across." Dozens of Iranians gathered in protest in front of the French embassy in Tehran, state media reported. Some held up placards with red crosses plastered on images of French goods.

In Dhaka, hundreds of Bangladeshi Muslims took to the streets of the capital for a third consecutive day, chanting slogans such as "Boycott French products" and burning effigies of Macron, whom they described as an enemy of Islam. At a much larger protest on Tuesday in Dhaka, thousands had turned out for a protest carrying banners such as "Stop Islamophobia", "Boycott France" and "Lay siege to the French Embassy in Dhaka". (Additional reporting by Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu, Ruma Paul in Dhaka, Nadine Awadalla and Ulf Laessing in Cairo; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Jon Boyle, Nick Tattersall and Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

Ahead of U.S. poll, Trump ends a U.S. restriction applying to Israeli settlements

Entertainment News Roundup: Comedian Jon Stewart to return to TV on Apple's streaming service; AMC to reopen eight theaters in California

Spain doubts Gibraltar border deal possible without Brexit agreement -source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police warn of tougher action as thousands join abortion protests in Poland

Thousands took to the streets across Poland on Wednesday for the seventh day of protests against a court ruling that further limits the countrys highly restrictive abortion laws.Police warned demonstrators not to target churches again after...

Blowout US economic growth in summer is already fading

Americans may feel whiplashed by a report Thursday on the economys growth this summer, when an explosive rebound followed an epic collapse. The government will likely estimate that the economy grew faster on an annualized basis last quarter...

1st phase of Bihar poll passes off peacefully with 54.26 pc voter turnout

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus ...

Algeria's president transferred to Germany for treatment

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was transferred to Germany for specialist medical treatment Wednesday, a day after his countrys presidency announced he had been hospitalised but not revealed why. Several senior officials in the 75-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020