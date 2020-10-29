Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC gives time till Dec 31 to Centre for granting permanent commission to women officers in Navy

The Supreme Court Thursday extended till December 31 the deadline for implementation of its judgement on grant of permanent commission to women SSC officers in Indian Navy. The top court had on March 17, maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally; cleared permanent commission for women in the Navy and asked the Centre to complete the modalities within three months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:06 IST
SC gives time till Dec 31 to Centre for granting permanent commission to women officers in Navy

The Supreme Court Thursday extended till December 31 the deadline for implementation of its judgement on grant of permanent commission to women SSC officers in Indian Navy. The top court had on March 17, maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally; cleared permanent commission for women in the Navy and asked the Centre to complete the modalities within three months. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said that it is extending time till December 31 for grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers in Indian Navy. The Centre moved the application in June for extending the deadline by six months citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The top court, which took up the application on Wednesday said that it will extend the time till December 31. The bench also asked the Centre to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation each in four weeks to five Naval women officers, who were not considered for the permanent commission besides the pensionary benefits, which had already been given to them. Pursuant to the top court's verdict in February, Centre has already started the process for granting permanent commission to all women SSC officers in Indian Army. On March 17, in a major verdict, the top court had paved the way for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Navy, saying a level playing field ensures that women have the opportunity to overcome "histories of discrimination".

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rampaging KXIP meet Rajasthan Royals in must-win game

A rampaging Kings XI Punjab would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to a Play-offs berth while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in the tournament when the two sides clash in an IPL match, here on Friday. ...

EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X to revise $15.3 bln debt reform plan to expedite talks with creditors - sources

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd plans to drop a local airport operator from its 15.3 billion debt restructuring plan to expedite discussions with creditors as its cash is running out fast, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.The budget ...

Yediyurappa condoles Keshubhai Patel's death

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel. Beginning his political career as a Jan Sangh activist, Patel twice became the Chief Minister of Gujarat to put the st...

Probe team completes initial report on Pak seminary blast

The investigation team probing the bomb blast at a religious seminary in northwest Pakistans Peshawar city has completed its initial report and arrested one student in connection with the attack that killed eight persons, officials said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020