Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe team completes initial report on Pak seminary blast

Law enforcement agencies on Wednesday detained several people in connection with the bomb blast. Police said that the attack targeted a class with Sheikh Rahimuddin Haqqani, a senior cleric and the head instructor at the Madrassa.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-10-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 14:50 IST
Probe team completes initial report on Pak seminary blast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The investigation team probing the bomb blast at a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar city has completed its initial report and arrested one student in connection with the attack that killed eight persons, officials said on Thursday. The investigation team that included officials of counter-terrorism department, police and law enforcement agencies, recorded statements of several eye witnesses and obtained the record of the students of the seminary and the labourers engaged in a construction work there.

One student of the seminary has been arrested over his alleged links to the blast, suspected to have targeted a senior cleric from Afghanistan, officials said. The blast occurred around 8:30 am on Tuesday at a local mosque, which also serves as a religious school in Dir Colony in interior Peshawar, while students were reading the Quran.

There was no claim of responsibility for the blast in the city, bordering war-torn Afghanistan. Law enforcement agencies on Wednesday detained several people in connection with the bomb blast.

Police said that the attack targeted a class with Sheikh Rahimuddin Haqqani, a senior cleric and the head instructor at the Madrassa. They suspect that Haqqani could be the target of the attack. Haqqani, an Afghan national from Jalalabad, remained safe in the attack. Haqqani had survived a previous attempt to assassinate him four years ago.

Haqqani said that the local police had informed about the possible attack three days before the blast, but did not provide any security. He said he was giving lecture when the blast ripped through the Madrassa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanaullah Abbasi had earlier told reporters that about five kilogrammes of explosives were used in the attack and there was no specific alert about this attack. Police, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force and Bomb Disposal Squad have conducted search operation Dir Colony and adjoining areas and detained several suspects in the door-to-door search.

Students aged 20-30 were killed in the blast. Most of those injured in the attack belonged to Afghanistan. An FIR has been registered at the Counter Terrorism Department police station in Peshawar against unknown persons in connection with the case.

Tehreek-i-Taliban in Pakistan, which had been behind several attacks in Pakistan in the past, has denied any involvement in the attack and condemned it. Security sources said that a sophisticated timed device was used in the attack.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia profit up, new CEO pledges to boost 5G investments

Telecom equipment maker Nokia has reported improved third-quarter earnings largely in line with expectations, but acknowledged it faced challenges in the race for new generation 5G networks. It pledged to invest more in those networks and s...

UK's Labour responsible for unlawful harassment over anti-Semitism, report says

Britains main opposition Labour party was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination in its handling of allegations of anti-Semitism under the previous leadership of left-wing veteran Jeremy Corbyn, an equalities body said. Corb...

WRAPUP 1-Britain pressed to follow French and German lockdowns as COVID rates surge

Britain resisted pressure on Thursday to impose a second nationwide lockdown after France and Germany ordered sweeping restrictions on social life to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed health services to their limits....

China blasts US charges against agents seeking man's return

China on Thursday accused the US of seeking to smear Beijings efforts to pursue fugitives, a day after the Justice Department charged eight people with seeking to coerce a New Jersey man who was wanted by Beijing into returning to China to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020