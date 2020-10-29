Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauhati HC asks for affidavit on how ineligible persons were included in the NRC

The Court asked the NRC state coordinator to file the affidavit within three weeks and list the case immediately thereafter. Hearing a writ petition by Rahima Begam against a Nalbari district Foreigners' Tribunal order declaring her a foreigner, the HC Bench comprising Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Soumitra Saikia said they have noticed that many names were included in the NRC by flouting laid down norms.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:09 IST
Gauhati HC asks for affidavit on how ineligible persons were included in the NRC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gauhati High Court has directed the NRC state coordinator to file a comprehensive affidavit explaining how a section of ineligible persons managed to include their names in the National Register of Citizens. The Court asked the NRC state coordinator to file the affidavit within three weeks and list the case immediately thereafter.

Hearing a writ petition by Rahima Begam against a Nalbari district Foreigners' Tribunal order declaring her a foreigner, the HC Bench comprising Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Soumitra Saikia said they have noticed that many names were included in the NRC by flouting laid down norms. "Let the Assam State Coordinator, NRC file a comprehensive affidavit and bring on record the situations along with necessary particulars, whereby inroads into the National Register of Citizens (NRC) may have been created by individuals who are undeserving and not legally entitled to be included in the NRC," the order said.

The affidavit will not be confined to Nalbari district only, but contain details of all other districts across the state as well, the Bench said in its October 19 order which was uploaded recently. "An issue of great importance is noticed in the present case. It is not a solitary instance, inasmuch as, in a number of cases we have noticed and recorded similar issues appearing," it added.

The Bench noted that the name of the petitioner appeared in the NRC even when proceedings against her had been initiated and continued on the basis of reference made by the Nalbari superintendent of police (border). "Such insertion of name is against the law ... As indicated above, this is not an isolated case," it added.

Rahima Begam was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners' Tribunal No. 3 of Nalbari district on November 8 2019 and she had filed a writ petition in Gauhati High Court on August 14 this year challenging it. The final NRC list was released on August 31, 2019 by excluding the names of 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

As per the rules of the NRC, names of persons belonging to the categories of declared foreigners, 'D' (doubtful) voters and against whom cases are pending in Foreigners' Tribunals cannot be included in the historical document as well as with their descendants. On October 13, the NRC state coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma wrote to all the deputy commissioners and the district registrars of citizen registration (DRCR) directing them to issue "speaking orders" for deletion of "ineligible" names from the final NRC as many of them and their descendants were included in the list.

Though the letter did not mention how many people's names will be excluded, sources close to the development claimed that around 10,000 people have been identified whose names were "wrongly included" in the final NRC and will now be excluded. Though the final NRC list was made public last year, it has not been notified by the Registrar General of India yet. This leaves the historic and controversial document without any official validity.

After the publication of the final NRC, almost all stakeholders and political parties had criticised it as a faulty document alleging exclusion of indigenous people and inclusion of illegal migrants. On August 31 2020, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told the Assembly that the Assam government had submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court for re-verification of 20 per cent names in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10 per cent in the rest.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead after fight over borrowed money in J&K's Kathua

A man was shot dead after an altercation with his friend over repayment of money borrowed by him in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district on Thursday, officials said. Sanjeev Sharma went to the house of his friend Banu to get back his money bo...

Maruti Suzuki shares decline over 1 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Thursday declined over 1 per cent after the companys second quarter earnings failed to cheer the investors. The stock dipped 0.95 per cent to close at Rs 7,114 on BSE. During the day, it declined 2.69 ...

No face mask or money to pay fine? get ready to sweep roads!

Next time if you are caught without a face mask in public in Mumbai, get ready to sweep roads as part of community service if you fail to pay fine to the city civic body. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC is making violators do com...

BJP welcomes SC stay on HC order against U'khand CM

The BJP on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts stay on the Uttarakhand High Courts order for a CBI probe into corruption allegations against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying it has foiled a conspiracy to defame him and destabi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020