Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:18 IST
Centre seeks transfer of IFS officer's case to Delhi Bench of CAT
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has sought the transfer of the hearing of a petition challenging the present system of empanelment and lateral entry at the level of joint secretary in the Union government from the Allahabad bench to the Delhi bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal. According to documents available with PTI, the Centre moved an application before CAT Chairman Justice L Narasimhan Reddy on October 13 seeking the transfer of the hearing.

The petition was filed by Haldwani-based Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjiv Chaturvedi earlier this year. The plea challenges the present system of empanelment, "360-degree appraisals" and lateral entry to the joint secretary level at the Centre.

The "360-degree appraisals" implies assessment by peers, subordinates and seniors. According to the petition, a joint parliamentary committee had also found the system lacking transparency in 2017. The move by the Centre has surprised legal experts who say individuals do seek transfer of a case from one bench of a tribunal to another as per their convenience but governments do not usually do so.

A recipient of the Magsaysay Award, Chaturvedi has the reputation of being a whistle-blower who uncovered graft rackets at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, during his tenure as its Chief Vigilance Officer from 2012 to 2014. "A government approaching the tribunal for the transfer of a case is very rare. According to the Constitution, India is a Union of States and it should not matter to the government whether a case is being heard in Delhi or Allahabad," said the ex-secretary general of the Uttarakhand High Court Bar Association, Nainital Sandeep Tiwari.

"The move seems all the more meaningless given the fact that virtual hearings are being conducted due to the coronavirus pandemic and locations have become immaterial," he said. On September 3, the Allahabad bench of CAT had issued a notice to the UPSC and Union government, giving them 10 days to file objections to the maintainability of Chaturvedi's petition and fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing into the case.

However, they could not file their objections and the tribunal's Allahabad bench set October 15 as the next date of hearing in the case. Meanwhile, the Centre moved the application before the CAT Chairman seeking the transfer of the case to Delhi.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves $18.28m grant to enhance agricultural productivity in Afghanistan

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved an 18.28 million grant as additional financing for a project that aims to enhance agricultural productivity in northeast Afghanistan.The additional financing for the PanjAmu River Basin Sector Pro...

French prime minister raises attack alert to 'emergency' after church killings in Nice

Frances prime minister Jean Castex says the countrys threat level will be raised to its maximum after an attack near a church killed three people Thursday in Nice. The move comes just hours before the country was going into its second coron...

Britain stands steadfast with France after beheading - PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country stood steadfast with France after an attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.I am appalled t...

Man shot dead after fight over borrowed money in J&K's Kathua

A man was shot dead after an altercation with his friend over repayment of money borrowed by him in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district on Thursday, officials said. Sanjeev Sharma went to the house of his friend Banu to get back his money bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020