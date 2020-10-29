Saudi man arrested after stabbing guard at French Consulate

Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency is reporting that a Saudi man has been detained after stabbing and slightly wounding a guard at the French Consulate in the city of Jiddah. The Saudi Press Agency report on Thursday offered no motive for the attack.

However, it comes amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad for a class on free speech. Those caricatures were published by Charlie Hebdo and cited by the men who gunned down the newspaper's editorial meeting in 2015. On Thursday, authorities say an attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice.