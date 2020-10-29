Left Menu
Development News Edition

U’Khand CM graft row: Considering filing defamation case against scribe, says Harendra Rawat

Retired professor Harendra Rawat, who has been accused by a journalist of having received money from a man in Jharkhand for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Thursday said he was considering filing a defamation case against the scribe.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-10-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 16:44 IST
U’Khand CM graft row: Considering filing defamation case against scribe, says Harendra Rawat

Retired professor Harendra Rawat, who has been accused by a journalist of having received money from a man in Jharkhand for Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Thursday said he was considering filing a defamation case against the scribe. He also asserted that he and his wife were not even remotely related to the chief minister.

Terming the allegations made against him and his wife by journalist Umesh Sharma through a social media post as "unfounded", Harendra Rawat said they have not only hurt the image of his family but also that of the chief minister. The retired professor, who is recuperating after a heart surgery, said he was hurt at the damage done to his reputation and was seriously considering filing a defamation case against Sharma.

Posting a video on social media on June 24, the journalist had alleged that a man named Amritesh Chauhan from Jharkhand had deposited money into the accounts of the retired professor and his wife post demonetisation for the personal benefit of the CM. It was also claimed in the post that the retired professor's wife Savita Rawat was the sister of the chief minister's wife Sunita Rawat.

Details of the bank transaction had also been shared in the post in support of the charges. The retired professor had filed an FIR against Sharma on July 31, terming the charges as "false" and "unfounded".

He said he had also requested the police to conduct a thorough probe into the matter by a Special Investigation Team. Defending himself, Harendra Rawat said he had also got all his family's bank accounts checked and they showed no monetary transaction from Jharkhand.

Expressing surprise and anger, the retired professor wondered how Sharma got details of his bank accounts and how the latter made them public on social media. "I cannot say anything against the banks, but I wonder how personal details were shared," he said.

On asked why his name was dragged into the case, Harendra Rawat said it was a matter of investigation, adding that he may have been targeted as he was advisor to Trivendra Singh Rawat when the latter was agriculture minister in 2011. The Uttarakhand High Court had on Tuesday quashed an FIR registered against the journalist for the social media post and issued instructions that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the charges.

PTI ALM SRY.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

JK Paper Q2 net falls 72 pc to Rs 33.40 cr

JK Paper Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.40 crore for the quarter ended September, affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The company, whose board on Thursday approved a proposal to rai...

Moderna says on track to report late-stage COVID-19 vaccine data next month

Moderna Inc is on track to report early data from a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate next month, the company said on Thursday, offering the clearest timeline yet on when the world will know whether the vaccine is effective...

Will Altered Carbon be renewed for Season 3? What latest we know

Fans disappointment has reached acme after knowing that Altered Carbon has been cancelled and the American cyberpunk television series would not be returning for Season 3.Despite remarkable response, Netflix didnt considered Altered Carbon ...

UK PM Boris Johnson condemns knife attack in France

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday condemned the knife attack in France, which left three people dead, and stated that the UK stood with France against terror and intolerance. In a Twitter post, Johnson also extended condolences fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020