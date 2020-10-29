Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, says against terrorism

Turkey said that it strongly condemned Thursday's deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice. A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people at a church in Nice, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:18 IST
Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, says against terrorism

Turkey said that it strongly condemned Thursday's deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.

A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people at a church in Nice, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident. In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism.

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that Islam cannot be used in the name of terrorism and condemned the attack. "We call on the French leadership to avoid further inflammatory rhetoric against Muslims and focus, instead, on finding the perpetrators of this and other acts of violence," Altun wrote on Twitter.

Altun also said Turkey would continue to confront any politician who insults its religion and values and renewed Turkey's call for cooperation against terrorism and extremism. Thursday's attacks, on the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad, came at a time of growing Muslim anger at France's defence of the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad and protesters have denounced France in street rallies in several Muslim-majority countries.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU digital boss: New rules to curb big tech aim for fairness

The European Union is set to propose new laws to rein in the power of big tech companies, including measures to ensure customers are protected, smaller rivals are treated fairly, and illegal content is dealt with, the blocs digital and anti...

India's vaccine production, delivery capacity to help all humanity in fighting COVID-19: MEA

Indias vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will also help countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities, the Ministry of External Affairs said...

France attack: Church sexton had throat slit while preparing for Mass

As he did every day, the sexton of the Notre Dame church in the French city of Nice opened up the doors around 830 a.m. There were few people around the first Mass of the day was not due to start for another two hours. But soon after he sta...

Mexico signs accord with U.N. agency to ensure medication supply

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday signed an agreement with the U.N. Office for Project Services UNOPS for the purchase of medications abroad, aiming to resolve chronic supply shortages and high prices. The deal will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020