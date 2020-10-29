Man commits suicide in UP's Ghazipur; his note says wanted BSP ticket: Police

A small-time trader in UP’s Ghazipur allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note that he was taking the step because the BSP has not given him a ticket to contest the elections, police said. Police said Munnu Prasad alleged in the purported note that the BSP president was demanding Rs 2 crore to allow him to contest the elections. Since he was not in a position to give the amount, he is ending his life, the note said, according to police. ASP Gopinath Soni said they are looking into the veracity of the note and nothing can be said till the investigation is over

Meanwhile, district BSP president Guddu Ram said the utensils trader had nothing to do with the party

The man's neighbours, however, told police that he used to attend programmes of the party and claimed that the BSP president would make him a candidate in the elections.