Noida Police investigate murder cloaked as road crash

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-10-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:43 IST
Noida Police investigate murder cloaked as road crash

Noida Police is now investigating the death of a 26-year-old man as a "murder" case after it emerged that he died of a gunshot injury and not in a road crash, officials said on Thursday. Nithari-resident Kamal Sharma died of a bullet that was stuck near his heart and found during the post-mortem early on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a police statement had said Sharma died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was getting off the elevated road near the Iskcon temple around 7.30 pm. "Later in the night, he was taken to a hospital by some locals but doctors declared him dead," the police had said.

However, during the post-mortem, which was completed around 4 am on Thursday, it emerged that Sharma died of a bullet injury, the additional DCP said. "On the basis of the autopsy report, we are now investigating the incident as a case of murder. We have rounded up some suspects and are likely to work it out in the next 48 hours," the officer told PTI.

He said police are investigating personal dispute and relationship angles as probable causes of the incident. Meanwhile, family members and relatives of Sharma kept his body on a road near their house in Noida on Thursday and demanded "justice" for the deceased.

The family demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, financial support from the state government as well as a job for a member of the bereaved family, citing Sharma was their sole bread earner. Gautam Buddh Nagar's Lok Sabha MP Mahesh Sharma also reached the site to meet the protestors and assured them of taking up their case with officials concerned.

