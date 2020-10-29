Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT Ministry to take action against officers responsible for info lapses on Aarogya Setu issue

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has taken a serious view on lapses made in providing information about Aarogya Setu app, and issued directions to initiate suitable action against concerned officers, government sources said. The ministry has also directed NIC and National E-Governance Division (NeGD) to take suitable action against the officers dealing with the RTI query in their organisations, the sources added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 19:46 IST
IT Ministry to take action against officers responsible for info lapses on Aarogya Setu issue
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has taken a serious view on lapses made in providing information about Aarogya Setu app, and issued directions to initiate suitable action against concerned officers, government sources said. The ministry is committed to furnish all the information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to the applicant, and comply with the directions of Central Information Commission (CIC), the sources added.

CIC had pulled up National Informatics Centre (NIC) for providing an "evasive reply" on Aarogya Setu app, and had issued show cause notice on the issue. Following this, the IT Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday evening, clarified that the NIC in collaboration with volunteers from industry and academia developed the Aarogya Setu app in the "most transparent manner", and there should be no doubt about the app and its role in helping contain COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Meanwhile, the sources told PTI that the ministry has taken the lapses made in providing information on Aarogya Setu app very seriously, and has issued directions to initiate suitable action against the officers responsible for the same. The ministry has also directed NIC and National E-Governance Division (NeGD) to take suitable action against the officers dealing with the RTI query in their organisations, the sources added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on polluters in Noida

The Noida Authority on Thursday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on entities that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here. The action included a major penalty worth Rs 10 lakh on an entity found violating gu...

Pidilite to acquire Huntsman's adhesives biz in India for Rs 2,100 cr

Pidilite Industries, manufacturer of the popular Fevicol brand of adhesives and sealants, on Thursday said it will acquire the US-based Huntsman Groups adhesives business in the country for Rs 2,100 crore in an all-cash deal that values the...

State’s confidence in conduct of police integral for maintaining law & order: SC

States confidence in the conduct of those appointed in police is integral to its duty to maintaining law and order, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while setting aside the Rajasthan High Court direction to reinstate a constable, who was ...

Gas leak in Visakhapatnam: SC defers proceedings before NGT, grants last opportunity to LG Polymers

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the proceedings before the National Green Tribunal in connection with the Visakhapatnam chemical factory gas leak incident in which 11 people were killed and 1,000 exposed to it. A bench headed by Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020