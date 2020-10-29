Left Menu
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,166

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:04 IST
The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Thursday 47 more casualties have taken its military death toll to 1,166 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.

Fighting has surged to its worst since the 1990s, when about 30,000 people were killed.

