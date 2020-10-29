Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast - U.N.

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the U.N. migration agency said on Thursday. The boat carrying 200 passengers caught fire and capsized on Saturday a few hours after leaving the fishing town of Mbour, 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of the capital Dakar, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:13 IST
At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast - U.N.
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the U.N. migration agency said on Thursday.

The boat carrying 200 passengers caught fire and capsized on Saturday a few hours after leaving the fishing town of Mbour, 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of the capital Dakar, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. The Senegalese and Spanish navies and fishermen rescued some 60 people, but "at least 140 people have drowned," IOM said in a statement.

The perilous sea passage from West Africa to the Canary Islands was once a major route for those seeking an escape from poverty. Attempts became scarcer when Spain stepped up patrols in the mid-2000s, but the route is seeing a surge this year. Migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands from West Africa have more than quadrupled so far this year to around 11,000 compared with the same period in 2019, IOM said.

Fourteen boats carrying 663 migrants left Senegal for the islands in September, over a quarter of which experienced an incident or shipwreck, it said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Payments Bank aims to issue 5mn FASTags in 3 months

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd PPBL on Thursday said it has equipped over 5 million vehicles with FASTags, and is aiming to issue a similar number of tags in the next three months. PPBL is also enabling automatic cashless payments at 211 toll plaz...

SAT says no physical hearing till November 20 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Thursday extended suspension of physical hearing till November 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, acc...

Maha: Cong to stage protests against farm laws

The Maharashtra unit of the Congress has said it will stage protests across the state against the newly enacted farm laws of the Centre on Saturday. Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said the main satyagraha will be held at...

Sterling clings to gains against euro, falls 0.5% against dollar

Sterling clung to gains against the euro on Thursday after the European Central Bank held off on any new stimulus, as expected, but amid the return of national lockdowns in Europe the pound fell against the safe-heaven dollar.Versus the eur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020