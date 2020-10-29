21% candidates in UP bypolls have declared criminal cases against themselves: ADR

As many as 21 per cent candidates contesting the upcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh have declared criminal cases against themselves, with serious criminal cases registered against 83 per cent candidates from SP and 71 per cent from BSP, according to a report by poll rights group ADR. Out of 87 candidates contesting the UP by-elections, about 15 candidates or 17 per cent have declared 'serious' criminal cases against themselves, the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. 'Serious' criminal cases are non-bailable offences attracting over five years' imprisonment, it said.

Among the major parties, five (71 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from BSP, five (83 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from SP, one (17 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from Congress and three (14 per cent) out of 22 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the report said. Among the major parties, five (71 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from BSP, five (83 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from SP and two (9 per cent) out of 22 Independent candidates have declared 'serious' criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the ADR said.

One candidate has declared a case related to murder (IPC Section 302) against himself and one candidate has declared case related to rape (IPC Section 376) against himself, the ADR said. Four candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

Two (29 per cent) out of seven constituencies are red alert constituencies, i.e. those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, the report said. "The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 21 per cent candidates with criminal cases. All major parties (less BJP) contesting in Uttar Pradesh by-elections have given tickets to 17 per cent to 83 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves," it said.

The Supreme Court in its directions in February had asked political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates with criminal backgrounds and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. The details of the financial background of the candidates were also given in the report.

"Out of the 87 candidates, 34 (39 per cent) are crorepatis. Among the major parties seven (100 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from BSP, five (83 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from SP, four (67 per cent) out of six candidates analysed from Congress, four (57 per cent) out of seven candidates analysed from BJP and six (27 per cent) out of 22 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore," it said. Bypolls will be held in seven assembly seats - Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria and Malhani on November 3 and counting of votes will take place on November 10.