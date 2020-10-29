Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Auto driver held for attempting to kidnap minor sisters

An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to kidnap two minor girls from Nilanga town of Maharashtra's Latur district, police said.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:49 IST
Maha: Auto driver held for attempting to kidnap minor sisters

An autorickshaw driver was arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to kidnap two minor girls from Nilanga town of Maharashtra's Latur district, police said. The accused Gauspar Hujur Shaikh (29) lured two minor sisters, aged seven and five, from outside their home at Bank Colony road in Nilanga town on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The accused soon sped his autorickshaw towards Hyderabad and seeing the deserted roads, the girls started crying for help, following which the vehicle was intercepted by a former Panchayat Samiti member who happened to pass by, the official said. As the girls jumped out of the vehicle to safety, the accused managed to escape the scene, he said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the girls' parents, the accused was arrested from Omerga (Chourasta) in Osmanabad district, the official added..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP bans online gaming, betting; asks Centre to block access to 132 apps, websites in state

Andhra Pradesh has banned online gaming, online betting and gambling, and has urged the Centre to direct all internet service providers to block access to 132 websites and apps, including Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League and Adda52, ...

Lukashenko shuts borders, shakes up security team to stamp out Belarus protests

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko partially closed the countrys land borders and replaced his interior minister and named three security hawks to new roles on Thursday in an attempt to tighten his grip after months of mass protests. Mi...

Maharashtra minister urges Railway Ministry to increase number of local trains in Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Thursday said a letter has been written to Railway Ministry to increase the number of local trains in Mumbai in view of number of commuters. Speaking to reporters here, Shaikh said, We have writt...

AIADMK govt takes executive route to implement 7.5 pc quota in medical courses

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued an order notifying 7.5 per cent quota for students of state-run schools in admission to undergraduate medical courses from the current 2020-21 academic year. Since the National Eligibility-cum-En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020