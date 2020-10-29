Left Menu
Development News Edition

Military talks with China have no link with "any extraneous issue": India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:13 IST
Military talks with China have no link with "any extraneous issue": India
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

India on Thursday said its military talks with China on the border row have no connection with "any extraneous issue", comments that came in the backdrop of recently concluded Indo-US 2+2 dialogue during which the two countries discussed Beijing's military belligerence in eastern Ladakh and Indo-Pacific region, and inked a strategic defence pact. About the next round of corps commander-level talks with China, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the two sides have agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.

"Let me make it clear that there is no connection between this and any extraneous issue," he said at a media briefing while replying to questions on the Sino-India boundary row, and whether China has delayed the next round of military talks due to signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between India and the US during their 2+2 dialogue. On Tuesday, India and the US inked the BECA that provides for sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information.

"As regards the recent 2+2, ...the external affairs minister had stated that the Indo-Pacific region was a particular focus of our talks. We reiterated the importance of peace, stability and prosperity for all countries in this region," Srivastava said. "This is possible only by upholding the rules-based international order, ensuring the freedom of navigation in the international seas, promoting open connectivity and respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," he said.

China's military belligerence in eastern Ladakh and Indo-Pacific region figured during the 2+2 strategic dialogue with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo strongly affirming that it stands firmly with New Delhi in its efforts to defend sovereignty. In its reaction, China urged Pompeo to stop sowing discord between Beijing and other countries in the region.

In his briefing, Srivastava also referred to the last round of military dialogue between Indian and Chinese armies on 12 October, saying it enabled in-depth discussions between the two sides resulting in enhanced understanding of each other's positions. "The two sides had agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible," he said.

The MEA Spokesperson said the two sides agreed to implement the understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries in not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas. "Accordingly we have maintained communications with the Chinese side with a view to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and restore full peace and tranquility," he said.

The two sides have so far held seven rounds of high-level military talks on the border row. However, there has been no breakthrough on the disengagement of troops from the friction points so far. India has been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in the mountainous region.

Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters. The sixth round of talks took place with a specific agenda of exploring ways to implement a five-point agreement reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) conclave.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn on anti-Semitism "day of shame"

Britains Labour opposition suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday after he downplayed a report that detailed serious failings in the partys handling of persistent anti-Semitism complaints during his 2015-2019 leadership.The E...

Mathura court to hear on Nov 4 bail plea of 2 held on way to Hathras

A district court here has deferred till November 4 the hearing on the bail plea of the two of the four people booked for sedition and other charges after their arrest on their way to the Hathras rape-murder victims village earlier this mont...

MCX, IEX ink licensing agreement to launch electricity derivatives

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India MCX on Thursday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with Indian Energy Exchange to launch Electricity derivatives. The derivatives will be linked to IEX spot electricity prices on MCX trading...

AP bans online gaming, betting; asks Centre to block access to 132 apps, websites in state

Andhra Pradesh has banned online gaming, online betting and gambling, and has urged the Centre to direct all internet service providers to block access to 132 websites and apps, including Paytm First Game, Mobile Premier League and Adda52, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020