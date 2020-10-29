Left Menu
Fast-track court to hear Ballabhgarh murder case: Anil Vij

A 21-year-old woman, Nikita, was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district's Ballabhgarh on Monday allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him, according to the police.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 21:40 IST
Fast-track court to hear Ballabhgarh murder case: Anil Vij

The trial against the Ballabhgarh murder case accused will be held in a fast-track court, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. He also said the police have been instructed to present the challan in the case before the court at the earliest.

A 21-year-old woman, Nikita, was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district's Ballabhgarh on Monday allegedly by a man who had been pressuring her to marry him, according to the police. The victim, a B.Com final-year student, had stepped out of college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place. Before shooting her, the accused tried to force her into the car he had come in, the police had said.

"The trial of the Nikita murder case will be held in a fast-track court so that the case can be heard on a daily basis and the accused is punished soon. The Faridabad police has been instructed to present the challan in the case before the court at the earliest," Vij said in a tweet in Hindi. The police have arrested two men -- Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan -- in the case.

The victim's family has claimed that Tausif had harassed her two years ago and pressured her to convert to Islam in order to marry him, which she had refused. The victim's family had lodged a police complaint against Tausif but withdrew it after his family members assured them that he would mend his ways.

However, Vij had on Wednesday claimed that the main accused is related to some Congress leaders in the state and it was due to pressure from them that the victim's family had withdrawn the complaint against him. A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) began its probe in the case on Wednesday and met the victim's family members in Ballabhgarh.

The SIT will also probe the sequence of events leading up to the killing since 2018, Vij had said. The victim's family has demanded capital punishment for the main accused.

