Belarusian border guards to only let in own citizens - Polish border service

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:02 IST
Belarusian border guards will only let in Belarusian citizens, but will accept trucks from all countries, a spokeswoman for Poland's regional border guard service told Reuters.

She added that all others crossing the border will be stopped at two border crossings with Poland. It was unclear what the reason for the change was.

