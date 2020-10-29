Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge delays extradition of Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters to Japan

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston granted a request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to delay the transfer shortly before the two men were scheduled to be placed on a flight to Japan. Their lawyers sought the delay after the State Department approved handing over the men, who in September lost a court challenge to their potential extradition.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:59 IST
U.S. judge delays extradition of Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters to Japan

A federal judge on Thursday granted a last-minute request to stop the U.S. government from turning over to Japan two Massachusetts men to face charges that they helped smuggle former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country while he was awaiting trial on financial crimes. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston granted a request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to delay the transfer shortly before the two men were scheduled to be placed on a flight to Japan.

Their lawyers sought the delay after the State Department approved handing over the men, who in September lost a court challenge to their potential extradition. They were arrested in May at the request of Japanese authorities. Taylors' lawyers and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors say the Taylors facilitated a "brazen" escape in which Ghosn fled Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching Lebanon, his childhood home, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial on charges that he engaged in financial wrongdoing, including by understating his compensation in Nissan's financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing.

The State Department notified the Taylors' lawyers of its decision on Wednesday. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a Republican who has taken interest in the case, wrote on Twitter that he was "outraged" by the State Department's decision to extradite the two men. "This former Special Forces member and his son will not be treated fairly," he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Samajwadi Party objects to red, green tiles resembling party flag in Gorakhpur toilet

The Samajwadi Party SP has taken objection to red and green tiles being used in a toilet at the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital in Gorakhpur stating that it has hurt the feelings of its party workers and is an insult to the partys fla...

Grand alliance setting the agenda for Bihar polls, will get thumping majority: Sachin Pilot

By By Sahil Pandey Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the grand alliance was setting the agenda for Bihar elections and it will win the polls by a thumping majority.He said people of Bihar are intelligent and they will cast their...

Soccer-Norwich's Smith urges UK PM Johnson to allow safe return of fans

Championship club Norwich Citys joint majority shareholder Delia Smith has written an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to allow the safe return of limited crowds to soccer stadiums. Spectators have been either ...

Remittances to India to drop by 9% in 2020: World Bank report

The World Bank on Thursday said remittances to India would fall this year by nine per cent to USD 76 billion due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and global economic recession. India followed by China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020