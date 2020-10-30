WB Governor Dhankhar calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:54 IST
Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital. Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.
Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. The Governor has consistently been raising the issue of law and order in West Bengal said that the situation is alarming. (ANI)
