TAKE A LOOK-From explainers to graphics, what you need to understand about the U.S. Election

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 03:22 IST
Here is a selection of explanatory stories and graphics to help you understand the 2020 U.S. election, from the candidates' sharply divergent visions and policy stances to the electoral process, which has been complicated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. ELECTION PROCESS

How voting by mail works https://tmsnrt.rs/35nBTDg How vote counting works https://tmsnrt.rs/3dS4AvK

How the Electoral College works https://tmsnrt.rs/2TfgKFF Poll closing times https://tmsnrt.rs/3dyzbOE

Red mirage, blue mirage - beware of early wins The history and rules of poll watching

The battlegrounds that could decide the race The presidential election calendar: day by day

ELECTION INTEGRITY What happens if the election is contested

Can Trump call in troops to quell election unrest? Dueling electors pose risk of vote deadlock

What are 'faithless electors'? Why 'naked ballots' loom over the election

The legal battles that shape the election Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is very rare

History of contested U.S. elections POLICY ISSUES

Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues https://tmsnrt.rs/3khKPAd What a Biden win could mean for financial policy

What a second Trump term would mean for fin policy Foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden

Biden's green revolution vs Trump's war on red tape Trade, biofuels and the environment

How Biden would transform U.S. energy Where do Trump and Biden stand on tech policies?

Trump, Biden healthcare differences in spotlight Sharply different paths on immigration

On race, policing and criminal justice Democratic 'court packing'

POLLING State of the battlegrounds https://tmsnrt.rs/37yGO6L

Trump's approval rating https://tmsnrt.rs/2Z4nfOH Trump's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3hXuP54

Biden's favorability https://tmsnrt.rs/3i9CBcx Trump vs Biden https://tmsnrt.rs/32TL1ht

Most important issue facing the country https://tmsnrt.rs/352bo7O Best candidate on economy and jobs https://tmsnrt.rs/2EUzOp3

Best candidate on healthcare https://tmsnrt.rs/2DoN5p0 Best candidate on handling pandemic https://tmsnrt.rs/3lMWdFl

Polling explorer https://polling.reuters.com/ OTHER TOPICS

Ten moments that defined the 2020 campaign Trump's stock market - A wild four years

Control of Senate at play in 12 key races A look at 44 competitive races in the House

Montana among gubernatorial races to watch From abortion rights to magic mushrooms

Wall St banks and their staff are leaning left How social media will handle election scenarios

How U.S. exchanges are preparing for chaos How political campaigns use your data https://tmsnrt.rs/34mUtMp

How will a Biden presidency affect Canada? For more coverage, go to the Reuters U.S. 2020 election page (https://reut.rs/35ujfcU) and live blog (https://reut.rs/3oltPLT)

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

