Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-Myanmar's troubled recent past, ahead of Nov. 8 polls

Suu Kyi urges the army to "crush" the rebels. Nov. 11: Mostly Muslim Gambia files a genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its expulsion of the Rohingya.

Reuters | Yangon | Updated: 30-10-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 06:30 IST
TIMELINE-Myanmar's troubled recent past, ahead of Nov. 8 polls

Myanmar goes to the polls on Nov. 8 in its second general election since the end of full military rule in 2011. Here is a timeline of some key events in the nation's recent rocky history:

November 2015: The National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Aung San Suu Kyi wins a general election by a landslide and Suu Kyi assumes power in a specially created role of state counsellor. She vows to resolve the country's myriad ethnic conflicts, attract foreign investment and continue reforms started by former general Thein Sein. October 2016: Rohingya militants attack three police border posts in Rakhine State, killing nine police officers. Myanmar's military then carry out a security operation, resulting in some 70,000 people leaving the area for neighbouring Bangladesh.

Aug. 25, 2017: Rohingya militants launch attacks across Rakhine, triggering a military-led campaign that drives more than 730,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh. The United Nations says the campaign of mass killing, rape, and arson was carried out with "genocidal intent", which Myanmar denies. Suu Kyi says "terrorists" are behind an "iceberg of misinformation". January 2019: New fighting begins in Rakhine between government troops and the Arakan Army (AA), an insurgent group seeking greater regional autonomy that recruits from the mostly Buddhist Rakhine ethnic minority. Suu Kyi urges the army to "crush" the rebels.

Nov. 11: Mostly Muslim Gambia files a genocide case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its expulsion of the Rohingya. Dec. 11: Suu Kyi appears at the ICJ in the Hague and rejects accusations of genocide against the Rohingya as "incomplete and misleading" but says war crimes may have been committed.

September 2020: The novel coronavirus sweeps Myanmar, which had previously been mostly spared. The government locks down Yangon, the commercial capital, and other areas but insists the Nov. 8 election will go ahead. Sept. 22: Thomas Andrews, the U.N. human rights investigator to Myanmar, says the polls will fail to meet international standards because of the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya. Of at least a dozen Rohingya who apply to run as candidates in the election, six are rejected.

Oct. 17: Myanmar's election commission cancels voting in vast swathes of Rakhine State, where fighting with the AA has killed dozens and displaced tens of thousands. Some areas "are not in a position to hold a free and fair election", the commission says. (Writing by Poppy Elena McPherson; Editing by Karishma Singh and Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge sides with Huawei CFO on some claims but does not dismiss U.S. extradition case

A judge has blocked an attempt by Canadas attorney general to get parts of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arguments dismissed in the case to extradite her to the United States, according to a ruling released on Thursday. Howev...

India stresses Security Council to list terror entities involved in violence against women

India has underscored the need for the UN Security Council to effectively integrate women, peace and security considerations into the sanctions regimes, including by listing terrorist entities involved in violence against women in armed con...

Guterres to Security Council: Women leaders ‘essential to peace and progress for all’

In war zones and everywhere in the world, individuals are calling for inclusion and representation, which is one of the main reasons why so many ordinary people are taking to the streets, organizing a protest and raising their voices, UN Wo...

Single-use plastic to be banned in Ambala from Nov 1

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday.Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020