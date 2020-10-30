Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militants kill 3 more members of Modi's party in Kashmir

Militants shot dead three young workers of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in Kashmir late on Thursday, days after his government changed laws allowing people from the rest of the country to buy land in the disputed region. Many Kashmiris have been simmering with anger since Modi's nationalist government last year annulled the decades-old autonomy of India's only Muslim-majority region, and then detained several local political leaders to suppress dissent.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 11:01 IST
Militants kill 3 more members of Modi's party in Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Militants shot dead three young workers of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party in Kashmir late on Thursday, days after his government changed laws allowing people from the rest of the country to buy land in the disputed region.

Many Kashmiris have been simmering with anger since Modi's nationalist government last year annulled the decades-old autonomy of India's only Muslim-majority region, and then detained several local political leaders to suppress dissent. The government says it is trying to better integrate Kashmir with the rest of the country and make laws uniform across states, though militants have in response stepped up attacks on Kashmiri members of Modi's Bharatiya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters that a hunt had been launched for the militants who killed the BJP workers on Thursday evening in the region's southern district of Kulgam. The BJP said on Twitter that "those who are responsible for this will not be spared", while Modi condemned the killings.

"They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," he said about the Jammu & Kashmir federal territory. "My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace."

Earlier this year, five other BJP workers were killed in Kashmir, prompting the police to move hundreds of village leaders who are close to the party to high-security zones. The mountainous Kashmir region is ruled by India and Pakistan in parts but both claim it in full.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

7-yr-old raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village here, police said on FridayThe incident took place on Thursday evening, and the boy has been apprehended, Superintendent of Police Rural Aparna Gautam saidHe will b...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an unrelenting surge in COVID-19 cases and urged tough countermeasures, as the number of U.S. infections reported on Thursday hit a new daily record o...

Trump election rallies are 'super-spreader' events: Biden

The election rallies of Donald Trump are super-spreader events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has alleged and questioned the US presidents efforts in addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The raging corona...

Tamil film 'Andhaghaaram' to release on Netflix next month

Tamil movie Andhaghaaram, written and directed by debutant V Vignarajan, will release on Netflix on November 24. The movie, which features actors Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, Meesha Ghoshal in pivotal role...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020