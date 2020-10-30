7-yr-old raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

7-yr-old raped in UP's ShahjahanpurPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 30-10-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 11:58 IST
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy at a village here, police said on Friday
The incident took place on Thursday evening, and the boy has been apprehended, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aparna Gautam said
He will be produced before a Juvenile Court, the officer said and added that the girl has been admitted to a hospital.
