Cake factory collapses in Bhiwandi; 3 workers injured

Three workers of a cake factory were injured when the structure collapsed in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Friday, civic officials said. Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said the single-storey factory, which prepares cake for a famous brand, collapsed around 4.45 am.

Three workers were injured in the incident and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said. What triggered the collapse of the factory was not yet known, Kadam said.