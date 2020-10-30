Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling: HC to decide on Nov 2 Swapna Suresh's plea seeking statement copy

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order for November 2 on a plea filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, seeking a copy of her confidential statement given to the Customs department.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 30-10-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 13:45 IST
Kerala gold smuggling: HC to decide on Nov 2 Swapna Suresh's plea seeking statement copy
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Friday reserved its order for November 2 on a plea filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, seeking a copy of her confidential statement given to the Customs department. A bench of Justice VG Arun will pronounce its order on the plea on November 2.

During the last hearing, the Customs had submitted that if the information revealed by accused Swapna Suresh was let out, then prominent political persons may try to escape and sought to dismiss the plea of Swapna Suresh. "Swapna's confidential statement was not listed under the evidence list in the report submitted to the court. The confidential statement given by Swapna was submitted in the court to seek custody of the accused. The accused cannot seek the report legally as it forms part of the investigation," the Customs had submitted.

"When Swapna had given the confidential statement to the probe team, she told the magistrate to seal it and keep it safe. Swapna feared a threat to her life and hence requested the magistrate to keep it safe," it had added. Swapna Suresh had moved the High Court seeking a copy of the confidential statement she had given to the Customs department during her interrogation in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

New IAG boss warns of more cuts as COVID crisis drags on

The new boss of British Airways-owner IAG warned he may have to strip even more costs from the business as a second wave of COVID-19 leaves its airlines staring at a bleak winter with very little travel.Forecasting fourth-quarter capacity a...

Stokes' success mantra: I am never happy with where I am as player

His peers, seniors and even critics cant help being in awe of the brilliance that defines Ben Stokes career but the World Cup-winning English cricketer prefers being mostly unhappy with his performances to ensure that improvement never stop...

Air France-KLM warns of bigger losses amid lockdowns

Air France-KLM unveiled a 1.05 billion-euro 1.24 billion quarterly operating loss and warned of worse to come as a resurgent coronavirus brings new travel curbs.Shares in the Franco-Dutch airline group fell after it reported a 67 drop in th...

Suven Pharma Q2 net profit declines 20 pc at Rs 74 cr

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 20.35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 74.07 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 93 crore for the corresponding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020