Couple sells boy baby, mother wants him back now

A couple here allegedly sold their newborn baby boy for Rs one lakh four months ago but now the mother wants the baby back, police said on Friday. The mother had delivered two girl babies earlier but both died of health problems, they said.

Assuming that she may again give birth to a girland also due to theirfinancial troubles, she and her husband struck a deal with a couple through a mediator during her pregnancy to sell the baby for Rs one lakh, they said. The woman delivered the boy in June this year and they handed over the newborn to the couple with which they finalised the deal, the polic said.

However, the woman approached the police on Thursday, sayingshe wanted the boy back. But, the police got the baby back, but handed him over to child helpline and the child welfare department.

A case was being registered against the two couples and the mediator on a complaint of the child helpline as the adoption was illegal, the police added..