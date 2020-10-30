Left Menu
K K Sharma resigns as advisor to JK L-G, appointed State Election Commissioner

K K Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said. Sharma has also served as advisor to the administrator of Chandigarh.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 16:25 IST
K K Sharma resigns as advisor to JK L-G, appointed State Election Commissioner

K K Sharma, an advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, resigned from his post on Friday and was appointed the State Election Commissioner, an official said. "K K Sharma resigns as Advisor to Lieutenant Governor of J&K; appointed State Election Commissioner," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Sharma, a 1983-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was appointed advisor to the Lieutenant Governor in November last year. During his service career spanning around 30 years, Sharma has held various positions, including the Chief Secretary of Delhi and Goa.

He also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resource Development before his retirement. Sharma has also served as advisor to the administrator of Chandigarh.

