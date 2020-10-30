Left Menu
New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

. DEL29 JK-LD ABDULLAH NC claims Farooq Abdullah not allowed to leave house, J-K parties condemn 'violation' of rights Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration prevented former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah from leaving his residence to offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine here on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on Friday, his party said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 17:04 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL29 JK-LD ABDULLAH NC claims Farooq Abdullah not allowed to leave house, J-K parties condemn 'violation' of rights Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration prevented former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah from leaving his residence to offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine here on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on Friday, his party said. .

DEL25 JK-SHOT-IGP LeT behind killing of 3 BJP workers in J-K: Police Srinagar: Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the killing of three BJP leaders in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said and appealed to the protected persons in the valley not to move around without their security. . DES10 PB-POWER Power situation in Punjab turns grim, power plants nearly run out of coal stock Chandigarh: Power situation has turned grim in Punjab with thermal plants nearly running out of coal stock as movement of coal rakes in the state has remained suspended for about a month in view of the farmers' stir and authorities on Friday said imposing power cuts may be unavoidable. .

DES13 HR-STUDENT-MURDER-VHP Ballabhgarh murder: VHP expresses concern over 'love jihad', seeks speedy trial Ballabhgarh (Har): Expressing concern over incidents of "love Jihad", Vishva Hindu Parishad’s working president Alok Kumar on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore relief and speedy trial in the Ballabhgarh student murder case. . DES3 HR-STUDENT RAMDEV Ballabgarh student killing case: Ramdev demands public hanging of culprits Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Yoga guru Ramdev has demanded public hanging of the killers of a 21-year-old woman outside her college in Haryana's Ballabgarh, terming the murder as a case of "love jihad". .

DES14 UP-LD BURNT Amethi: Village head's husband dies from burns, family says killed over electoral rivalry Amethi (UP): A village head's husband died from burns here on Friday, with his family claiming that he was killed over electoral rivalry, police said. . DES12 UP-VIRUS-CASES 2,237 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 4.8 lakh, death toll 7,007 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 7,007 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with 24 more fatalities, while 2,237 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.8 lakh, a senior official said..

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

