Guj: Posters of French Prez removed by cops in Vadodara
"We removed the posters and banner in the morning itself, and no complaint has been lodged in this regard," the official said. The French President has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries over a cartoon row..PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:55 IST
Posters calling for boycott of France and its president Emmanuel Macron surfaced in a Muslim-dominated locality in Gujarat's old Vadodara city and were later removed by police on Friday, an official said. According to the police, the posters, carrying Macron's photograph and the words "Boycott Macron" and "Boycott France" , were pasted by some unidentified persons on a small stretch of a road at Nawab Wada.
Apart from this, a banner with the same text was also found hanging at the road when police reached the spot after getting information about it in the morning, city commissioner of police R B Brahmbhatt said. "We removed the posters and banner in the morning itself, and no complaint has been lodged in this regard," the official said.
The French President has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries over a cartoon row.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslim
- Boycott France
- Brahmbhatt
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- Boycott Macron
ALSO READ
Armed force veterans write to Prez seeking action over fake 'Muslim regiment' social media post
HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea to quash provision penalising Muslim husband for pronouncing talaq
Cong always used Muslims as vote bank: BJP
Biden vows to repeal 'Muslim ban' imposed by Trump admin if elected
Muslim lawmaker arrested in Lanka