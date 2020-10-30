Left Menu
Guj: Posters of French Prez removed by cops in Vadodara

"We removed the posters and banner in the morning itself, and no complaint has been lodged in this regard," the official said. The French President has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries over a cartoon row..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:55 IST
Guj: Posters of French Prez removed by cops in Vadodara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Posters calling for boycott of France and its president Emmanuel Macron surfaced in a Muslim-dominated locality in Gujarat's old Vadodara city and were later removed by police on Friday, an official said. According to the police, the posters, carrying Macron's photograph and the words "Boycott Macron" and "Boycott France" , were pasted by some unidentified persons on a small stretch of a road at Nawab Wada.

Apart from this, a banner with the same text was also found hanging at the road when police reached the spot after getting information about it in the morning, city commissioner of police R B Brahmbhatt said. "We removed the posters and banner in the morning itself, and no complaint has been lodged in this regard," the official said.

The French President has been facing criticism from various Muslim-majority countries over a cartoon row.

