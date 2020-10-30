Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 4-Muslims protest across Asia against France as Nice mourns church attack dead

President Emmanuel Macron deployed thousands of soldiers to protect sites such as places of worship and schools, and France's security alert was at its highest level in response to the second deadly knife attack in its cities in two weeks. Police were holding a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant, named as Brahim al-Aouissaoui, over the attack in which a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) decapitated a woman and killed two other people in Notre Dame Basilica in Nice on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 20:56 IST
WRAPUP 4-Muslims protest across Asia against France as Nice mourns church attack dead

France stepped up security nationwide on Friday to guard against new Islamist attacks following the fatal stabbings at a church in Nice, while Muslims in other countries protested in the streets over perceived French slights to the Prophet Mohammad. President Emmanuel Macron deployed thousands of soldiers to protect sites such as places of worship and schools, and France's security alert was at its highest level in response to the second deadly knife attack in its cities in two weeks.

Police were holding a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant, named as Brahim al-Aouissaoui, over the attack in which a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) decapitated a woman and killed two other people in Notre Dame Basilica in Nice on Thursday. The attack took place at a time of swelling anger among many Muslims across the globe over the issue of French cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad which they deem insulting and blasphemous.

It occurred about two weeks after Samuel Paty, a school teacher in a Paris suburb, was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen who was apparently incensed by the teacher showing such cartoons in a civics class. France, home to Europe's largest Muslim community and hit by a string of militant attacks in recent years, has defended the right to publish such cartoons. Macron has insisted France will not compromise on its basic freedoms of belief and expression.

In Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories, tens of thousands of Muslims staged anti-French protests after Friday prayers. In Pakistan, police briefly fired tear gas at protesters who broke through security blockades in Islamabad in a failed attempt to demonstrate at the French Embassy against the printing in France of images depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

In Bangladesh, marchers in the capital Dhaka chanted "Boycott French products" and carried banners calling Macron "the world’s biggest terrorist". Some burned effigies of Macron. "Macron is leading Islamophobia," said Dhaka demonstrator Akramul Haq. "The Muslim world will not let this go in vain. We'll rise and stand in solidarity against him."

Protests also took place in India, Lebanon and Somalia. Interior Minister Gerald Damarnin said France was engaged in a war against Islamist ideology and more attacks on its soil were likely. "We are in a war against an enemy that is both inside and outside," he told RTL radio.

"Any symbol of the republic or Christianity is a potential target," Nice Police Chief Richard Gianotti told Reuters. "We have to be vigilant, we have to be attentive." French embassies were also told to step up security.

NICE MOURNS VICTIMS In Nice, residents mourned the victims of what was the second attack in the Mediterranean city in recent years. In July 2016, a militant drove a truck through a seafront crowd celebrating Bastille Day, killing 86 people.

People gathered in front of the Notre Dame church to lay flowers and light candles. "I'm from Nice and this is a tragedy once again," said Frederic Lefevre, 50, who wore a French national rugby shirt.

"We're a free country. Let's love freedom - that's a message to the world. No god should kill," he said. France's chief anti-terrorism prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, said the suspect Aouissaoui was a Tunisian born in 1999 who had arrived in Europe on Sept. 20 in Lampedusa, the Italian island off Tunisia that is a main landing point for migrants from Africa.

He arrived in Nice by train on Thursday morning and made his way to the church, where he stabbed and killed the 55-year-old sexton and beheaded a 60-year-old woman. He also stabbed a 44-year-old woman, who fled to a nearby cafe where she raised the alarm before dying, Ricard said.

Police then arrived and shot and wounded him. The woman who died after raising the alarm was identified as mother-of-three Simone Barreto Silva, who moved to France from Brazil as a teenager.

"She crossed the road, covered in blood," said Brahim Jelloule, manager of the Unik cafe. "She was still talking, she was saying that there was someone inside (the church)," Jelloule told France Television broadcaster. The Notre Dame parish treasurer, Jean-Francois Gourdon, told Reuters he had been working in the church with the sexton, Vincent Loques, but left shortly before the attacker arrived to run an errand. The sexton, he said, "was very honest, he was at everyone's service, good-humoured, liked to joke."

VIDEO CALL HOME In the Tunisian city of Sfax, Aouissaoui's family said he had spoken to them on a video call outside the church hours before the attack. He had shown no sign that he planned any violence, they said.

Aouissaoui had gone there looking for a place to sleep, his sister Afef said. Family members told Reuters they were shocked at the idea that he had committed such a violent crime.

"My brother is a friendly person and never showed extremism," his older brother Yassin said. "He respected all other people and accepted their differences even since he was a child."

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

37 pc engineers find stretched working hours most challenging during WFH: Survey

Even as the majority of engineers interviewed favour remote working, 37 per cent them find work from home challenging mostly due to extended working hours, according to a survey. Irrespective of their professional experience, a majority of ...

Pak minister s admission revealed truth of Pulwama attack, silenced govt critics: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday said that a Pakistani ministers admission of his countrys involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack has revealed the truth on the matter and silenced those who had questioned the NDA governments intent on ...

'Wrong direction': rising UK COVID-19 cases increase pressure for change

COVID-19 infections are rising so persistently in the United Kingdom that unless something can be done to reduce infections, the reasonable worst case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded, scientists said on Friday. Britain has recorde...

True North part-exits Policybazaar

Domestic private equity major True North TN on Friday said it has part-exited its investment in insurance aggregator Policybazaar. The PE fund, however, did not share financial details on the exit like the stake sold or returns made. TN, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020