Private Security Agency licensing time goes online in Haryana from November 1

Haryana will no longer require private security operators to take a new license or go to the controlling authority office for renewal under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act (PSARA).

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 30-10-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 23:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana will no longer require private security operators to take a new license or go to the controlling authority office for renewal under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act (PSARA). All such applications by Haryana Police from November 1, 2020 will be accepted online.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk who is also the controlling authority of Haryana Private Security Agencies, while giving this information here on Friday, said the applicant to apply in this regard, Haryana Police website. He said all types of approvals for issuing or renewing such licenses would be provided online. "Private security agencies can easily apply online with related documents. The license will also be issued online as soon as the verification process is completed," he said.

The controlling authority advised all the private security agencies functioning in Haryana to strictly abide by the terms of the Private Security Agency Regulation Act. The government web portal was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently to accept and issue license applications of private security agencies online. Various states including Haryana have now been integrated into a single national portal. (ANI)

