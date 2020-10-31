Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Sampath Raj goes missing after hospital authorities discharged him

Former mayor and Congress leader Sampath Raj went missing from Friday night after authorities at the hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment in the city allegedly discharged him without informing the police, informed police officials on Saturday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:08 IST
Congress leader Sampath Raj goes missing after hospital authorities discharged him
Former Mayor and Congress leader Sampath Raj (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former mayor and Congress leader Sampath Raj went missing from Friday night after authorities at the hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment in the city allegedly discharged him without informing the police, informed police officials on Saturday. Sampath Raj is an accused in the case related to the recent mob violence in the city.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, City Crime Branch (CCB) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venugopal who is also Information Officer (IO) for the case had given written notice to the hospital on October 7 to provide them with information about Raj's discharge. However, the hospital discharged Raj without giving any intimation. Today, the ACP visited the hospital and gave another notice to the hospital authorities, seeking details of the matter. (ANI)

Also Read: Political vendetta, alleges Sampath Raj's lawyer on Bengaluru violence chargesheet

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

MI win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a couple of changes with ...

Tanzania's opposition demands new election, mass protests

Tanzanias two main opposition parties are calling for a re-run of Wednesdays election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for peaceful protests on Monday. The joint statement on Saturday by the CHADE...

Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd. Signs MOU with Verstegen Spices & Sauces B.V.

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoirSource Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements Ltd., a subsidiary of Sriveda Sattva Pvt. Ltd. Sri Sri Tattva, which manufactures a comprehensive range of Ayurvedic, Health Dietary Supplements and Food produc...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020