Left Menu
Development News Edition

Militants surrendering during encounters with security forces welcome development: J&K DGP

Militants preferring to surrender during encounters with security forces is a welcome development, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday, as he appealed to the youngsters, who have picked up arms, to give up the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:10 IST
Militants surrendering during encounters with security forces welcome development: J&K DGP

Militants preferring to surrender during encounters with security forces is a welcome development, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday, as he appealed to the youngsters, who have picked up arms, to give up the path of violence and return to the mainstream. The DGP was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Zewan on the city outskirts on the occasion of the "National Unity Day" that marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Militants surrendering in the last few encounters is a welcome development. The youngsters are accepting the offers of police and security forces to surrender even during a live action when bullets are being fired, so it is a welcome development," he said. The DGP said all those who picked up arms should shun the path of violence and return to the mainstream, assuring them of support in every way.

"We want the youth, who have been lured into taking a wrong path, to return. There is still time, they can return and we will help them in every way," he said. The police chief of the Union Territory said he is happy to see Kashmiri youngsters taking part in positive activities like sports.

"We will support them in every way and continue to organise such activities," he added. Asked about the progress in the probe into the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, Singh said the investigation is going on in the right direction. "The terrorists, who carried out the attack, have been identified and further action is being taken," he said.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports record in daily coronavirus cases

Poland reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with 21,897 new cases, while the country faces massive protests following an abortion ruling last week.The country has seen protests follow...

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Rescue teams on Saturday plowed through concrete blocks and the debris of eight collapsed buildings in search of survivors of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkeys Aegean coast and north of the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 27...

MI win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday. Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a couple of changes with ...

Tanzania's opposition demands new election, mass protests

Tanzanias two main opposition parties are calling for a re-run of Wednesdays election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for peaceful protests on Monday. The joint statement on Saturday by the CHADE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020