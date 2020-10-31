Left Menu
India fully prepared to protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty, says PM Modi

Indian soldiers have the power to give a befitting reply to those eyeing the land of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, adding that today India is fully prepared to protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty and honour.

ANI | Kevadia (Gujarat) | Updated: 31-10-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 14:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kevadia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian soldiers have the power to give a befitting reply to those eyeing the land of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, adding that today India is fully prepared to protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty and honour. "India's posture and approach at its borders have changed. Our brave soldiers are fully equipped and prepared to give a befitting reply to those who put their evil eyes on us. Security apparatus and infrastructure along our borders are stronger than ever!" Prime Minister said in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The way some forces have openly come in support of terrorism is a global concern for world peace and humanity. It is more imperative now than ever that all nations, governments and sects must unite to defeat all forces that aid and abet terrorism," he added. He also said all countries of the world need to unite against terrorism, no one can benefit from terrorism and violence.

"The country can never forget that some people were not saddened at the sacrifice of the security personnel during the Pulwama attack. At that time, these people were only doing politics...I request them not to do such politics in the interest of the nation," he added. He added that the way the truth (about the Pulwama attack in India) has been admitted in the parliament of the neighbouring country, it has exposed the real faces of those who did politics over the incident.

The Prime Minister further stated that 130 crore Indians together honoured the COVID19 warriors in their fight against this pandemic. "The way the country has proved its collective potential during this time is unprecedented," he added.

Speaking about boosting tourism here, PM Modi said, "A seaplane service from Sardar Sarovar to Sabarmati riverfront will be started today. This will help boost tourism in this area. All these efforts are going to increase tourism in this area too. Tribal people are getting equal chances of employment. I congratulate the Government of Gujarat and the people of the state for these achievements." "Many new sites like Jungle Safari Park, Ekta Mall, Children's Nutrition Park, Arogya Van have been launched here in Kevadia. In the coming time, on the banks of 'Maa Narmada', not only India but this place is going to make its place on the tourism map of the whole world," he added.

The Prime Minister also wished people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti today. "Sardar Patel gave the present form to India by making the diversity of the country, power of free India by uniting the hundreds of princely states of the country. In 2014, we all started celebrating his birthday as a festival of the unity of India," he added.

Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

