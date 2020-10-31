WB govt starts repair work for damaged gate of Durgapura Barrage

The West Bengal government has initiated measures for immediate repair of the damaged gate of Durgapur Barrage that pose threat for nearby low lying villages inundated due to non-functional lock gate, officials said According to state Irrigation Department officials, the lock gate number 31 of Durgapur barrage suffered damages and became non-functional as a result there was continuous uncheck release of huge quantity of water from the barrage. Engineers of the Irrigation Department have already reached the site.

"The repairing job is currently underway," an official said. The state government had taken a decision to go for comprehensive repair and rehabilitation of all the gates of the barrage.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered comprehensive restoration/ repair programmes of not only Durgapur Barrage, but also the Teesta Barrage, Mashanjore Dam and Kangsabati Dam, officials said. The Teesta works are completed, while the other works are in progress, officials said.

Durgapur Barrage is very important for drinking and industrial water supply for the Durgapur-Asansol area. The 692 metre-long Durgapur barrage was built on the Damodar river in 1955. It has 34 gates, including 2 under- sluice gates. It is a 12-metre high barrage.