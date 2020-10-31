Security at French Consulate in Pondy tightened
Security was tightened at the French Consulate here on Saturday in the wake of an attack on a church in France, said Superintendent of Police Maran. Barricades were erected on the road around the Consulate General of France and movement was also restricted, sources said here.
The additional police force was deployed, sources said. Puducherry is a former French colony.
