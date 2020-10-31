Left Menu
Assam claims Mizoram Police setting up bunker like structure in its territory

Amid tension on the border, the Assam government has alleged that the police in neighbouring Mizoram are setting up "bunker like structures" inside its territory, thereby creating "distress and bitterness" among people.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:21 IST
Amid tension on the border, the Assam government has alleged that the police in neighbouring Mizoram are setting up "bunker like structures" inside its territory, thereby creating "distress and bitterness" among people. In a letter to the Mizoram's Kolashib district authorities, Cachar district Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that the acts of "aggression" in Kulicherra area will disturb "local peace and normalcy".

"It has also been observed that construction activities have been taken up on NH 306, with bunker like structures being set up with JCB movement," Jalli said in the letter. Tension has been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since October 17 after miscreants damaged 18 temporary huts and three dwelling units, following which several rounds of talks were held among officials of the two states and the Centre.

