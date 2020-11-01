A suspect held in shooting of Orthodox priest in France - police source

A suspect held in shooting of Orthodox priest in France - police sourceReuters | Paris | Updated: 01-11-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 00:36 IST
A suspect has been arrested after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot and seriously wounded in the French city of Lyon on Saturday, a police source said.
The source could not confirm whether the person was the assailant.
The attacker fled the scene after the shooting outside the church, police said earlier. Local authorities and prosecutors have said it was not yet clear what the person's motives were.
- READ MORE ON:
- French