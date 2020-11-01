3 arrested for killing man in Ghaziabad

Three people were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a man here, police said. The man, Shavez, was found dead in a jungle near the New Mustafabad area of Loni town on October 29, they said.

Akash, Waseem and Asif were arrested from beneath a flyover in Banthla by the Loni police. The case in the matter was registered on a complaint by Shavez's father, police said. During investigation, the trio confessed to the crime, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI that Akash had stolen his mother's ornaments 15 days ago and sold them. He gave the money to Shavez, he said. On October 27, the trio called Shavez from his house and took him to Nithora village and asked him to return the money, which he denied, the SSP said. In a fit of rage, they strangled him to death and fled from the spot, the officer said. They have been sent to jail, the SSP added.